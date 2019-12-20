Unidentified body found

DOIMUKH, Dec 19: The semi-decomposed body of an unidentified male, aged about 30-35 years and approximately 5’4″ tall, was found from the Dikrong river here.

Doimukh police station OC Inya Ete informed that an unnatural death case under Section 174 CrPC has been registered at the police station here.

The body is being kept in the morgue of the RKM Hospital in Itanagar, he said.