ADM inspects four-lane project

ITANAGAR, Dec 19: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom on Thursday inspected the progress of work on the four-lane (NH 415) road from C Sector to Papu Nallah (near Dree ground).

Potom was accompanied by Highway EE Nani Tath, Authority Engineer VK Singh, and other officers during the inspection.

Speaking to the media, the ADM said “such visits are necessary to monitor the quality of work, and also to encourage the morale of the workers engaged in the work.”

He informed that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, along with senior officers of all the line departments, will inspect the work on 21 December.

Potom said several hindrances on the right of way “have been either resolved or are in the process of being sorted out,” and expressed hope that the construction agency, TK Engineering, would “take up the work on a war footing, without any disturbances.”

He also appealed to all concerned not to create any hindrance in the construction of the four-lane road.