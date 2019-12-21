GoAP approves teachers’ transfer, posting policy, industrial policy

ITANAGAR, Dec 20: The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday approved the Arunachal Pradesh Teachers Transfer & Posting Policy, 2020, which will help rationalize transfer and posting of teachers serving under the state government.

“The policy will ensure need-based distribution of teachers to protect the academic interests of the students, and optimize job satisfaction among the teachers in a free and transparent manner,” a release from the CM’s PR Cell said.

Arunachal has 3513 government schools, including 211 community schools and approximately 16594 regular teachers. Due to want of a robust state policy, the department was facing difficulties in rationalizing posting of teachers in a transparent manner.

Under the new policy, all the government schools will be divided into three categories – hard, middle and soft. All new recruits will be initially given hard posting for a mandatory period of three years, including probationary posting, and subsequently middle posting for five years.

“All general transfer of teachers will be made in the month of April/May through online process. All applications for transfer of request shall be made online and should be forwarded to the controlling authority in a time-bound manner,” the release said.

The cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial & Investment Policy, 2019.

“The policy is aimed at leveraging the huge potential for industrial growth in Arunachal, along with providing employment opportunities to the local youths through incentives in identified thrust areas like tourism, food processing and agro-based industries, textiles and handicrafts, agri-horti processing sector, hydropower, etc,” the release said.

The state government will set up a single-window system to facilitate all clearances/approvals/licences/permission for setting up industries, with the aim of creating an atmosphere conducive to attracting businesses and investment.

The various incentives provided by the policy, in addition to the incentives provided by the Centre, include state capital investment subsidy for all new industrial units in manufacturing and service sectors at the rate of 30 percent on the cost of investment in plant and machineries, and SGST exemption in terms of tax reimbursement, as per the slabs mentioned in the policy.

Further, the state government will provide various kinds of subsidies, like state interest subsidy on term loan from bank on plant and machinery, working capital loan, power subsidy, stamp duty, registration fee reimbursement, transport subsidy, quality and ZED certification, supporting marketing and promotion, and such, it said.

The policy also promotes ‘Make in Arunachal’, through which the state government and other state-controlled agencies will give preference to enterprises registered in the state while purchasing manufactured products.