Yingkiong SBI branch remains closed

YINGKIONG, Dec 20: The SBI branch here in Upper Siang district has remained closed for five consecutive days from 16 December due to ‘UPS failure’.

The bank authority informed that parts required to restore the defunct UPS are being brought from Guwahati (Assam), and are expected to reach here by Thursday.

The branch had faced similar problems during 2017, which had forced the authority to close down the bank on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the customers of the bank are facing great problems in carrying out monetary transactions. (DIPRO)