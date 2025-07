ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2024, which was conducted in April for recruitment to various posts.

The personality test is scheduled from 30 July to 9 August. The physical test will take place on 15 and 16 July at PTC Banderdewa, followed by the medical test from 17 July onwards at the TRIHMS.