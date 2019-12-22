CM unhappy with quality of education

MOLOM, Dec 21: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed unhappiness over the quality of education in the state and said it will not improve if it is left to the government only.

“Despite having about 16594 regular teachers to run 3513 government schools, which include 211 community schools, the quality of education is not satisfactory,” Khandu said after launching the ‘Rumgong Vikas Abhiyan’ at Molom village in Siang district on Saturday.

Khandu said the state government has given top priority to education and is committed to revamp and revitalize the sector.

Informing that the state government has adopted the Arunachal Pradesh Teachers Transfer & Posting Policy, 2020, he said “the policy will now guide the department on rationalized transfer and posting of teachers in the schools, so that each school, no matter how remotely situated, will have adequate teachers.”

“For only personal comfort of the teachers, our students in remote villages should not suffer. We will ensure it,” he said.

Khandu informed that the policy would ensure need-based distribution of teachers to protect the academic interest of students, and optimize job satisfaction among the teachers in a free and transparent manner.

The chief minister sought “active participation and joint cooperation of parents, elders and community members to create an atmosphere within the schools that is conducive to ensuring quality and educational growth of students.”

He lauded community-based organisations (CBO) of the state for adopting schools in their respective jurisdictions.

“This will greatly reduce the supervisory burden of the government while ensuring discipline not only among the students but also the teachers,” Khandu said.

He encouraged all CBOs to imbibe the trend “as quality education and discipline are the only way forward for the younger generation.”

Stating that the Siang belt is abundantly blessed with nature’s bounty, Khandu expressed gratitude to its residents for being producers and providers of various horticulture and agriculture produces alongside the staple rice.

“The central belt of our state, of which Siang district is a part, has a great scope for industrialization with its vast land resources and varied agri-horti produces. This region will become an industrial hub and provide employment opportunities to our youths in the near future,” he predicted.

The chief minister informed that the state government also adopted the “much-awaited industrial policy” by approving the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial & Investment Policy, 2019, in the last cabinet meeting.

“We will leverage the huge potential for industrial growth along with employment opportunities through incentives in identified thrust areas like tourism, food processing and agro-based industries, textiles and handicrafts, agri-horti processing sector, hydropower, etc,” he said.

The CM was accompanied by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Health Minister Alo Libang and legislators Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Ojing Tasing.

Earlier, Khandu inaugurated the new building for the government upper primary school, besides a community hall here, and laid the foundation stone for a road connecting Rumgong with Kaying.

Once completed, the road will connect Kaying with the headquarters and other parts of Siang district internally. The chief minister informed that funds have already been sanctioned for the first phase of the road (Molom-Bogne), and said work on it must commence at the earliest. (CM’s PR Cell)