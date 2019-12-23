Indigenous devotional song competition held

CHIMPU, Dec 22: Kargu Gamgi Itanagar, Hempu Lokhimon Mandir Hollongi and Apatani Group, Itanagar won the first, second and third prize, respectively, in an ‘Open-to-all indigenous devotional song competition’ organised by Sanskar Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP) at Him International School here on Sunday.

A consolation prize was given to Hornbill English Medium School, Itanagar.

The competition was held with the aim of popularizing devotional songs of Arunachal while also providing a platform to young artistes of the state to exhibit their talent.

Attending the programme, PWD Chief Engineer and Donyi Polo Trust chairman Katung Wahge advised the artistes to preserve and respect their indigenous languages and communicate with family members and relatives in their native languages.

SBAP president Tayi Taggu suggested to the gathering to preserve and promote their indigenous culture and faith by “bringing it in habit and regular practice.”

Other attractions of the day included local devotional dances and singing performances by artistes and students.