UPS organises soccer tourney to mark golden jubilee

KERANG, Dec 22: Seventeen teams are participating in a football tournament being organised by the upper primary school (UPS) here in West Siang district.

The tournament, which got underway on Sunday, is being organised in the run-up to the UPS’ golden jubilee celebration. The school is celebrating its golden jubilee year from 15-17 January, 2020.

On the first day, the match between Payum Sports Club and Kaying Sports Club ended in a 5-5 draw, while Kerang Sports Club beat Gemo Tali Sports Club.

Earlier, after inaugurating the event, DIPRO Gijum Tali, a former teacher at the school, urged its students, alumni, teachers and management committee to “contribute their best for the successful celebration of the golden jubilee year,” and exhorted the participating teams to “show sportsmanship spirit to make the opening event a successful one.”

HGB T Jomnyang, organising chairman Karmur Jerang, and sports secretary Tarang Jonnom spoke about the growth and development of the school.

This school was established in 1969 as a primary school. (DIPRO)