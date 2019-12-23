Yak herders benefit from trg prog

SARU, Dec 22: One hundred yak and yak-cattle hybrid herders from Rho, Jangda, Saru, Lhou and Jang benefitted from a ‘Training-cum-technology demonstration programme’ organised at Saru village in Tawang district by the ICAR’s Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), in collaboration with the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department, from 20-21 December.

Saru is situated about 11,500 ft above sea level. After spending winters at high altitudes, the yak herders bring their animals to this area every year, which is not only favourable for the herders but also for their animals. However, during this period of grazing, the yaks face problems as they need to compete with other animals that also graze there.

The NRCY conducted the programme to create awareness among the herders on scientific management of yaks and control and treatment of diseases that frequently occur in yaks.

The herders were briefed on scientific feeding, breeding, and reproductive and health management of yak and yak-cattle hybrids. They were also briefed on hygienic maintenance of yaks to ensure clean milk production, along with value-addition to their products.

Tawang District Veterinary Officer, Dr A Tamin, praised the efforts of NRCY Director Dr P Chakravarty “for conducting the programme and giving the benefits of the TSP funds of the institute in the form of yak feed, salt, tarpaulin, gumboots, PP ropes and basic veterinary medicines to the farmers.”

The CO of Lhao expressed interest in “the technology of the institute on feed and fodder conservation in the form of silage and complete feed block preparation for winter feeding.” He assured to establish animal feed technology units in some of the yak pockets in Lhao.

The programme was conducted by NRCY senior scientist Dr D Medhi and scientist Dr TP Singh, in collaboration with Dr Thopten Tashi and others.