Tinsukia-Nlg train short-terminated

ITANAGAR, Dec 23: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has informed that the Tinsukia (Assam)–Naharlagun Intercity Express of 24 December will originate from Dibrugarh, while the Naharlagun–Tinsukia Intercity Express of the same day will short-terminate at Dibrugarh.

Twelve trains originating from and terminating at Dibrugarh on 21, 22 and 24 December will take a diversion.

While the NFR did not cite reasons for cancellation, diversion or resumption of trains, 14 trains, mostly originating from and terminating in West Bengal, stand cancelled on 24, 25 and 27 December.

Meanwhile, the Malda Town–Balurghat Link Gaur Express and the Balurghat-Malda Town Link Gaur Express will be restored from 24 December, it said.