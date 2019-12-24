Schoolboy’s ability to solve Rubik’s Cube draws CM’s attention

LONGDING, Dec 23: Chingta Pansa, a Class 6 student of JNV Tissa, in Longding district, has gone viral on social media for his ability to solve the Rubik’s Cube.

A widely circulated video clip, showing Pansa solving the puzzle blindfolded within a minute, also caught the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Impressed by the boy’s talent, the CM has instructed Longding DC Cheshta Yadav to provide the best education to Pansa.

Chingta is the son of Gukhang Pansa and Nakhaw Pansa of Longkai village in Longding district.

On invitation, Chingta, accompanied by his mother, JNV Tissa Principal Bansi Lal Rana and Chaige Pansa (who made the video), met Yadav at her office here on Monday.

During the interaction, the DC urged the principal to take special care of the boy and provide him the best education.

She also decided to deposit Rs 10,000 in an FD account “so that the amount can be used for admission in college after the end of his school education.” (DIPRO)