GoAP working to strengthen sports sector: CM

ITANAGAR, Dec 23: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his government is “working actively” to strengthen the sports facilities in the state.

The CM said this when South Asian Games silver medallist Rupa Bayor and bronze medallist Gangphung Gangsa called on him here on Monday.

He congratulated the medal winners for bringing laurels to the state and the nation in the Taekwondo event in the recently held 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

Taekwondo being a major sports discipline, Khandu assured to have talks with the central government for its inclusion in the proposed sports centre of excellence in Arunachal, which is currently being proposed for Wushu, weightlifting and boxing only.

Acknowledging the contributions of various sports associations in the state in the growth of sports, he assured to provide all necessary help to these organisations.

The chief minister also acknowledged the hardships faced by sportspersons and the associations, that on various occasions participate in competitive events incurring expenses on their own.

“A system is being worked out to reimburse all such expenses, which will be incorporated in budget announcements,” Khandu said.

He added that a policy will be prepared to honour and reward the medal winners of various sports events. (CM’s PR Cell)