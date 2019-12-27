District-level HDMT tourneys conclude

CHANGLANG, Dec 26: The 4th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball (U-18 boys’ & girls’) Tournaments culminated here on Tuesday.

The final match in the boys’ football was played between Nampong and Changlang North, in which the latter won the match by 2-0 goals.

In the girls’ football, Bordumsa defeated Nampong by 2-0 goals. Thanmey Chensang of Changlang North and Meena Mura of Bordumsa were adjudged the best players in their respective categories.

In volleyball, Changlang North won in both the boys’ and the girls’ categories. Kengsim Kenglang and A Khomrang were adjudged the best players, respectively.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, who attended the programme, advised the participating teams to maintain discipline while playing sports, and urged the youths to stay away from drugs.

DC RK Sharma and DSO (in-charge) Rani Mibang also spoke. (DIPRO)