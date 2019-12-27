Review meeting on IMI 2.0 held

KHONSA, Dec 26: Tirap DC PN Thungon advised the district medical officer and medical officers of the district to “motivate parents of children between 0 and 5 years of age about the importance of immunization.”

He said this while chairing the district-level task force review meeting on Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0, the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) and the NID, here on Thursday.

The DC urged the MOs in charge of health centres, as well as the ICDS and the education departments, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, and teachers to “work dedicatedly to create awareness in every household to ensure that no children between 0 and 5 years is left out of their due vaccine.”

He asked the officers to conduct household surveys in all the villages, and every colony in the urban areas, “with video or photo footage to ensure that household survey for IPPI for children from 0-5 years has been conducted.”

The DC took note of the poor performance “in some parts under the PHC in Lazu,” and in Bank Colony and Patkai Colony here.

He suggested that the IPR department create wide publicity through multimedia and social media outlets regarding the NID-2020 to be held on 19 January.

IPR UDC Gawang Sumpa shared ideas pertaining to creating publicity on the IPPI through audio recordings in local dialects or the Hindi language. “Those recordings will be shared in WhatsApp groups and other social media sites, in addition to public announcements across villages and towns,” he said.

Sumpa also opined that “church leaders must be involved to make wide publicity in churches during Sunday service about the IPPI.”

DMO Dr K Mossang sought cooperation from all line departments and stakeholders for successful immunization coverage of children from 0-5 years of age.

DRCHO Dr N Angu informed about “the target achievement during the previous routine immunization performances 2019-20.” He also highlighted the plans and programmes under IMI 2.0. (DIPRO)