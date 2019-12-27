Forum makes series of demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 26: Yingkiong (Upper Siang)-based Anti Corruptions and Social Welfare Activists Forum has demanded that the state government provide 24×7 hassle-free mobile internet services in the state.

Addressing journalists at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday, the forum’s president, Amin Danggen, demanded immediate improvement of mobile and internet services in the state, claiming that “due to higher rate of call drops and slow internet service, many online-related works are hampered in Upper Siang in particular and the state as a whole.”

The forum said it submitted a 16-point charter of demands to the chief minister on 16 December, which it said was received by the special secretary to the CM.

It also demanded that the government initiate proper investigation into all corruption-related cases to root out the menace from the state.

“Until and unless corruption is checked and minimized, Arunachal Pradesh can never be developed,” Danggen said.

The forum also sought a blanket ban on tobacco products, firearms (air guns) and “laying foundation stones and inauguration culture by MLAs and VIPs,” saying such things “unnecessarily incur lots of financial involvement.”

Terming the state government’s reported move to declare the forests, land and rivers of Arunachal as unclassified state forest “totally unacceptable,” it demanded that the government grant the right to land, rivers and forests to the owners.

It also demanded that a forensic lab and a cold storage be established in Arunachal, and added that the government should materialize all the MoUs it has signed with power developers for construction of small dams and hydels.