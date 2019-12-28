Min inaugurates strategic bridge between Migging and Tuting

YINGKIONG, Dec 27: Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated Rabung bridge, on the Migging-Tuting road, in Upper Siang district on 26 December.

The bridge was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) 761 BRTF, under Project Brahmank.

The bridge will facilitate movement of heavy vehicles to Tuting and forward sectors of the region. It is also strategically significant for the security forces, including the Indian Army and the ITBP, as the Migging-Tuting road is the only line of communication to the border areas and posts located ahead of Tuting, near Gelling and Bishing.

Libang expressed appreciation for the 761 BRTF “for their yeoman services towards the development of infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, especially far-flung and remote areas of Siang valley region.”

Project Brahmank Chief Engineer RK Dhiman, who was also present at the inauguration, informed that the BRO is “progressing the double-lane work

between Nigging and Tuting with high speed and quality,” and that it is also in the process of “finalizing the proposal of double lane for balance stretches from Migging to Nigging,” adding that “work will commence soon.”

The CE said the BRO would be completing another six bridges in the Siang and Siyom valley region shortly. (DIPRO)