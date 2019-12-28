RKMH empanelled under CMAAY, PMJAY

ITANAGAR, Dec 27: The Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here was empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) on Friday.

The hospital has initially been empanelled for treatment in 10 areas – obstetrics & gynaecology, eye, ENT, general medicine, paediatrics medical management, neonatal care, urology, plastic & reconstructive surgery, burn management, and oral & maxillofacial surgery.

The CMAAY, which provides cashless health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakhs per family a year, was announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 15 August last year.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Hage Ambing, who opened the CMAAY/PMJAY kiosk in the RKMH premises, said “the beneficiaries will now have more choices to seek treatment within the state.”

Upto now, 90722 families have been enrolled under the CMAAY, and 3893 individuals have already benefitted under the schemes, informed the CMAAY/PMJAY chief executive officer.

The RKMH secretary said the hospital would strive hard to provide better health services to patients.

An orientation workshop on the technical and operational aspects of the CMAAY and the PMJAY was conducted after the inaugural session for the doctors and staff of the RKMH by the programme management unit of the CMAAY.

The RKMH secretary, doctors, and officials of MD India Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd were present on the occasion.