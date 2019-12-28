TRIHMS mourns Dr Yasha’s demise

NAHARLAGUN, Dec 27: Doctors and staff of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here observed a two-minute silence on Friday as a mark of respect to the departed soul of Dr Bullo Yasha, who passed away on 26 December at the institute after a brief illness.

Dr Yasha was a senior dental surgeon (SG) at the TRIHMS. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

Born in 1967 in Hong village, in Lower Subansiri district, Dr Yasha had joined service in September 1995 in Namsai.

He was instrumental in establishing the dental branch in Namsai, and later in Seijosa.

He was also an active member of the Indian Dental Association’s state branch, and actively participated in the association’s social activities and programmes, the TRIHMS stated in a release.

The members present at the condolence meeting expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.