Water supply in Aalo disrupted

AALO, Dec 27: Water supply here in West Siang district has been disrupted after a landslide triggered by earth-cutting being carried out for the construction of the road caused heavy damage to the main pipeline.

PHED sources said it will take a few days to restore normal water supply, as the buried pipelines will have to be restored.

The road construction is being carried out under the supervision of the Aalo PWD division. (DIPRO)