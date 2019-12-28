Traffic movement restricted

PANGIN/AALO, Dec 27: Siang DC Rajeev Takuk on Friday issued a traffic advisory restricting movement of vehicles on the Pangin-Lokpeng road from 3 to 22 January, 2020.

The road will remain closed to vehicular movement from 8 am to 12 pm, and from 2 pm to 5 pm during that time period. The restrictions have been issued to facilitate road maintenance works.

Meanwhile, West Siang DC Swetika Sachan has prohibited parking of all private and commercial vehicles within the right of way in the market areas. Violators will be penalized. (DIPRO)