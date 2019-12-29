Tatung, Dr Tania win gold in Intl Karate C’ship

ITANAGAR, Dec 28: Two senior karatekas from Arunachal – Takam Tatung and Dr Tassar Tania – won a gold medal each in the 2nd International Karate Championship held at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Former AAPSU president Tatung won the medal in the 76-80 kg bodyweight category, beating his opponent from Nepal in the final in the senior category.

Dr Tania bagged the gold in the 61-65 kg category.

The AAPSU has commended Tatung and Dr Tania for bringing laurels to the state.