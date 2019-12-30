APCC condemns manhandling of Gandhi

ITANAGAR, Dec 29: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has vehemently condemned the Uttar Pradesh police for manhandling All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Gandhi was reportedly on her way to visit retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was among the thousands arrested on 19 December for their alleged part in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, when she was assaulted by a policewoman.

Gandhi said the policewoman held her by her throat and manhandled her.

In a press release, the APCC said “the attack on Priyanka Gandhi exposed the autocratic and assaultive nature of the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.” It accused the UP chief minister of “using repression and violence” to suppress the voice of women leaders of the country, and said that “violence against women in politics has become rampant under the BJP regime.”

“The BJP feels threatened by women leaders who defy gender norms,” the APCC said, adding that “women in UP are not only victims of rape and acid attacks but continue to encounter hostility and violence of many unimaginable forms, and Adityanath has failed to run a pro-people government.”