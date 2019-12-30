Workshop on ‘cold weather practice’ of tea held

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PANGIN, Dec 29: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote organic tea cultivation in the Siang region, Oyan (East Siang)-based Donyi Polo Tea Estate (DPTE) conducted a workshop on ‘Cold weather practice in tea cultivation’ here in Siang district on Saturday.

The workshop was facilitated by the Siang Tea Industries Ltd to improve the skills of small tea growers in the Siang belt, including those living in the Arunachal-Assam boundary area.

About 40 small tea growers from Pangin area participated in the workshop, during which DPTE assistant managers

Kaling Moyong and Kinung Tamut taught the tea farmers about pruning and water management processes in the tea gardens during the winter season.