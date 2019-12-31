3 AGMUT cadre IPS officers from state promoted

ITANAGAR, Dec 30: Three officers from Arunachal are among six 2002-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officers who have been promoted to the IGP grade by the union home ministry.

IPS officers Chukhu Apa, Tusar Taba and Apur Bitin, along with Om Prakash Mishra, Suvashis Choudhary and Brijesh Kumar Singh have been promoted to the IGP grade (level 14 in the pay matrix), GoI Undersecre-tary Rakesh Kumar informed through an order issued by the home ministry.

IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Jain, who is presently posted on central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the IGP grade.

The promotions will be effective from 1 January, 2020.