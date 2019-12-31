RGU VC advises PAs to improve work culture

RONO HILLS, Dec 30: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha advised the personal assistants (PA) of the university to “improve work culture and maintain office decorum.”

Interacting with the PAs during a meeting here on Monday, Prof Kushwaha informed that a NAAC team from Bangalore will visit the university to renew its accreditation. He stressed the need to improve the university’s NIRF ranking.

The meeting was also attended by Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, Deputy Registrar N Toglik, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, and Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang.