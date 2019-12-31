Anantha Mishra appointed BJP Arunachal secy

ITANAGAR, Dec 30: The BJP on Monday appointed Anantha Narayana Mishra as the party’s state secretary (organisation) for Arunachal.

The party has also made some organisatio-nal changes in Assam, Tripura and West Bengal.

While Phanindra-nath Sarmah has been appointed as the state general secretary (org) for both Assam and Tripura, Amitabh Chakravarthy has been appointed as the state joint secretary (org) for West Bengal.

Party president Amit Shah made the appointments.