Assn seeks modification in entrepreneurship act

ITANAGAR, Dec 30: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has written to Interdepartmental Committee Chairman Taba Tedir, seeking modification in the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs & Professions (Incentives Development & Promotional) Act, 2015.

In a representation to Tedir, who is also the education minister, the association said “if the new notification by the government allows enhancement of tender limit of Class II categories from Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore, then the tender limit of Class III contractors should be increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore; Class IV tender limit should be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, and tender limit for Class V contractors should be increased from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore.”

The AACWA, along with its district units also said that “registration of non-Arunachal PWD should not be allowed and should not be considered eligible for any tender in all departments of Arunachal Pradesh, except for the central PWD, as Arunachal Pradesh PWD contractors’ registration is not eligible in other states.”

Stating that many professional contractors who had registered in Classes V and IV would be victimized, the association expressed opposition to the introduction of “work order system up to Rs 1 crore.”

Also opposing the implementation of the government’s e-Marketing portal in Arunachal, the association argued that it would be “a big blow to local vendors and will create more unemployment problems” by discouraging the local vendors of the state.

“If all the procurement is done through the GeM portal then companies and manufacturers will participate directly and will offer rates which local vendors will not be able to compete with,” the AACWA said, adding: “Any tender amount of Rs 50 lakhs should compulsorily go through e-tendering only by state government procurement website.”

It also demanded that the chief engineers and superintending engineers conduct annual board meetings for registration, “instead of issuing contractors’ registration during regularly held board meetings.”