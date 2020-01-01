30 wild animal & bird carcasses seized

Govt vehicles found carrying illegal carcasses

YACHULI, Dec 31: A surprise check of vehicles, including government vehicles, led to the seizure of 30 carcasses of wild animals and birds at the forest check gate here, under the Yachuli forest range, in Lower Subansiri district.

The carcasses were seized from government, private and commercial vehicles coming from Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts on 29 and 30 December.

The vehicles carrying the carcasses were detained, while the seized carcasses were burnt in the presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (P&D) Rabindra Kumar, who happened to be passing to the area during his official tour of Lower Subansiri.

Kumar appealed to the people to refrain from and discourage hunting of wild animals and birds.

Meanwhile, PCCF (WL&BD) MS Negi lauded the efforts of the officials concerned towards restricting such activities, while Lower Subansiri DFO Koj Rinya cautioned people against such illegal activities, and said more such checks will be conducted.

The surprise checks were conducted at the direction of the Lower Subansiri DFO, and were executed by Yachuli Range Forest Officer Likha Obi, with assistance from Yazali PS OC T Passar and other officials.