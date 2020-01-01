Arunachal to receive Rs 300 lakhs for coming 2nd in DAY-NULM implementation

NEW DELHI, Dec 31: Arunachal bagged the second prize in the ‘Himalayan & North Eastern Region’ category in the implementation of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

The state will now receive Rs 300 lakhs as grant-in-aid. Himachal Pradesh, which placed first, will receive a cash amount of Rs 500 lakhs as grant-in-aid.

The awards were given away during a consultation workshop on the ‘DAY-NULM – Shehrisamriddhi Utsav 2020’, organised by the union housing & urban affairs ministry here on 30 December.

The ministry announced the winners, using the ‘systematical progressive analytical real-time ranking’ with regard to the implementation of the DAY-NULM across the country.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat stood first, second and third in the ‘Bigger States’ category, winning Rs 1200 lakhs, Rs 800 lakhs and Rs 600 lakhs, respectively, as grants-in aid.

The awards were distributed by union Housing & Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, in the presence of Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar, DAY-NULM Director Niraj Kumar, Flipkart CCAO Rajneesh Kumar, Indian Plumbing Skill Council Vice-Chairman Vinay Gupta, and mission directors of various states.

The award for Arunachal was received by State Mission Director Nixon Lego, who was accompanied by Arunachal State Urban Livelihoods Mission Manager Ravi Sharma.

Lego informed that “the DAY-NULM is being implemented in all 30 urban towns in Arunachal under the district urban development agencies and two urban local bodies (the Itanagar and Pasighat municipal councils).”

Lego commended the work of all officers, staffers and legislators in “implementing the scheme in letter and spirit on the ground of their respective jurisdictions.”