NPP contestant quits party over Sangma’s ‘U-turn on CAB’

ITANAGAR, Dec 31: Nabam Vivek, a contestant for the Doimukh legislative assembly constituency this year, has resigned from primary membership of the National People’s Party (NPP), citing NPP national president Conrad Sangma’s “U-turn in the CAB, 2019” as the primary reason.

In a letter to the state NPP president, Vivek said he had “contested as a nominee of the NPP from Doimukh with a firm belief in the party ideology to uphold the regional aspiration with a national outlook,” and condemned the stand taken by Sangma by “voting in favour of the unconstitutional and divisive act.”

“The act will change the demography of the entire Northeast,” Vivek said.

“I, as an educated leader of my state, have no explanation to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019. I strongly oppose the CAA and cannot toe the line of the NPP in this matter,” he said.