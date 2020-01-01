Dulom takes charge as capital DC

ITANAGAR, Dec 31: Komkar Dulom took over the charge of the capital complex deputy commissioner on Tuesday, relieving Vikram Singh Malik, who is on transfer.

During a meeting with Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom and the officers of the DC’s establishment, Dulom took stock the activities related to the construction of NH 415, and other important issues of the capital region.

Traffic regulation, garbage disposal, and encroachment on government land were also discussed.

The DC said the ADM, who is also the

highway administrator, “shall work as a strong team and try to complete the work of NH 415 on time, involving all stakeholders.”

He wished the residents of the capital complex a happy new year, and appealed to them to “bear with the inconvenience of the ongoing highway project works.”

He expressed hope that the residents of the capital would “continue to support and cooperate with the executing agency for timely completion of the road work.” (DIPRO)