Badminton tourney from 4 Jan

DOIMUKH, Jan 2: The 1st Sub-junior-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament will be held at the millennium auditorium here from 4 to 8 January.

The tournament is being organised by the Papum Pare District Badminton Association (PPDBA), under the aegis of the Arunachal State Badminton Association. Altogether 120 shuttlers from 10 districts are participating in it.

The format of the tournament is: BS U-9, BD U-9, BS U-11, GS U-11, BS U-13, GS U-13, BD U-13, BS U-15, GS U-15, BD U-15, BS U-17, GS U-17, BS U-17, GS U-17, BD U-17, GD U-17, BS U-19, GS U-19, and XD U-19, informed chief national referee Tania Yasap.

PPDBA president Nabam Tado said Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso and Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Abraham Techi, among others, are expected to attend the inaugural function.