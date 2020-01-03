INC to inspect proposed ANM school

YINGKIONG, Jan 2: An inspection team of the Indian Nursing Council (INC) is expected to reach Yingkiong in Upper Siang district shortly to inspect the proposed auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) school here.

Health Minister Alo Libang informed about the visit during his inspection of the school’s infrastructure on Thursday.

Approval has already been obtained from the Arunachal State Nursing Council for establishing the school, the minister said, adding that “the required infrastructure is available.”

He said “the existing building of the district hospital campus will be used for the purpose,” and that the 20-seat ANM school will be made functional from the “next immediate season” after renovation and retrofitting are carried out.

Libang also called on the indoor patients at the district hospital, and interacted with the medical administration and staff.

Medical Superintendent Dr Gepeng Litin and DMO (in-charge) Dr India Modi, along with other doctors and public leader Kosang Nopi accompanied the minister during the visit. (DIPRO)