Union takes out rally demanding deportation of refugees

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 3: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union took out a peaceful rally from Akash-deep to Indira Gandhi (IG) Park here on Friday, seeking immediate deportation of Chakma, Hajong and Tibetan refugees from the state.

Members of the union later gathered at the IG Park tennis court area and demanded that the authorities conduct strict inner line permit checks “at all illegal entrances of the state.” They also made other demands, such as renaming Rajiv Gandhi University as Arunachal University and IG Park as Abotani Park; immediate installation of biometric attendance system in all government schools of the state; ban on IMFL and narcotics and psychotropic substances; and inclusion of Arunachal history from Class 3 to 9.