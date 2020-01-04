Social worker passes away

ZIRO, Jan 3: Renowned social worker Tilling Tak, of Hong village in Lower Subansiri district, passed away on 2 January in Guwahati, Assam, after a brief illness.

Tak was 69, and is survived by his wife, son, and nine daughters.

He was associated with several social organisations. At the time of his demise he was the chairman of the Apatani Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, the All Ziro Credit cum Cooperative Society Ltd, the Gandhi Market Committee, and the Tilling Pada Uru Welfare Committee. He was also advisor to the Ziro Christian Council and the Hapoli Bazaar Committee.

The last rites will be performed on Saturday.