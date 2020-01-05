Governor visits Parshuram Kund

WAKRO, Jan 4: Governor BD Mishra visited Parshuram Kund near here in Lohit district on Saturday and held discussions with stakeholders on ways to improve the amenities there for the convenience of the pilgrims and visitors to the popular pilgrimage site.

The governor, accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and PWD CE (Design & Planning) Atop Lego, inspected the entire complex and surveyed the kund site.

He suggested improving the steps leading to the kund for old and elderly pilgrims, and directed that “better services and safe and suitable accommodation” be provided to the visitors. Other innovative measures to make the trip to Parshuram Kund easy and comfortable should also be taken up, he said.

“Well-thought-out and proven engineering skills must be applied to improve the approach and reach to the kund,” he said.

Sharing ideas with the district’s officials with regard to improving the site, the governor said effort must be made to preserve, protect and promote the site while keeping and improving the existing amenities at the kund.

“This,” he said, “will boost the economy of the people in the area by enhancing the tourist destination.”

The governor also interacted with the caretakers and the ‘sand volunteers’ working at Parshuram Kund. (Raj Bhavan)