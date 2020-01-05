Unauthorized sale of liquor banned

ZIRO, Jan 4: The Dwbo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) has called for a complete ban on unauthorized sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) within the association’s jurisdiction, which covers Bamin-Michi, Mudang Tage and Dutta villages here in Lower Subansiri district, from 1 February.

The DGBBA has issued an order restricting the sale of IMFL, along with locally produced rice beers, within the association’s jurisdiction.

The decision to ban the sale of liquor was taken during the association’s second foundation day celebration at Nago Putu on 6 December, 2019, in order to curb alcohol abuse, especially among youths, and alcohol-related ailments.

Meanwhile, the gaon bura buri associations of the Ziro valley on Friday mourned the demise of Hari village HGB Tadu Nambo.