NFC to ban wild animal and fowl meat during festivals

NIRJULI, Jan 5: The Nyishi Festival Council (NFC), along with its federating bodies and its community-based organisations, has resolved to ban the sale of wild animal and fowl meat during the celebration of Nyishi festivals Nyokum, Longte, and Boori-Boot Yullo.

The council appealed to all the members of the community to not patronize consumption of such meat “at least during the traditional festivals.”

Among other things, the NFC has also resolved to conduct plastic-free festivals, besides maintaining the sanctity and the true spirit of the age-old traditional festivals.