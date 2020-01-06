Si-Donyi greetings

ITANAGAR, Jan 5: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Si-Donyi festival, and expressed hope that the celebration would “strengthen the splendid cultural heritage and traditions of the state.”

Nature-worshipping and appeasing of various forms of deities and spirits are the basis of the religious belief of the indigenous communities, and Si-Donyi festival of the Tagin community signifies this belief, the governor said in his message.

“I am sanguine that our Tagin brethren will continue to preserve and promote the fine aspects and values of their age-old traditions,” he said, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace and prosperity in the state. (Raj Bhavan)