Renowned priest passes away

DAPORIJO, Jan 7: Renowned priest and one of the founder members of Si-Donyi festival, Chakto Siga, passed away, aged 80 years, here in Upper Subansiri district on 31 December, 2019.

A three-time Si-Donyi priest, Siga was the first priest (nyibu) president of Upper Subansiri and the first school management committee chairman of the primary school in Siga.

He was the priest of the Si-Donyi festival celebration in Itanagar in 1989, in Daporijo in 2000 (silver jubilee), and again in Itanagar in 2012. He was also the ZPM of Daporijo circle from 1969 to 1974.

The Tagin Welfare Society, Capital Complex Itanagar, the Mosing-Mosu Welfare Society, the Siga Model Village Welfare Committee, and the Gandhi Market Welfare Committee deeply mourned Siga’s passing away.

TWS president Tambo Tamin described his death as a great loss to the entire Tagin community.