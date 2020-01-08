SAD camps organised

NAMTSHERING, Jan 7: The Tawang district administration and other government departments provided services to the people during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Namtshering village on Tuesday, benefitting the villagers of Namtshering, Tsangkhar, Chelleng-Dung, Loudung, and nearby areas.

DC (in-charge) Lobsang Tsering, along with EACs Dochora Lama and Tashi Dhondup and Duitongkhar CO Nawang Thutan inaugurated the camp.

The villagers were also apprised of the government’s decision to relax 2 percent interest on electricity bills till 14 February. Twenty-seven households of Chellengdung and Namtshering villages deposited Rs 46,068 to avail the relaxation.

The DC and other officers later visited the government and private horticultural farms, besides Gomshing, the pilgrimage site near the confluence of the Tawang Nyamjang and the Tawangchu rivers.

In East Siang district, DC Kinny Singh inaugurated the SAD camp held at Gadum village.

The DC inspected all the stalls, and asked the government officials concerned to “provide all possible help and cooperation, so that benefits reach the needy villagers.” She also advised the villagers to avail the benefits of such camps.

DPO SK Sharma and CO Khoda Lasa briefed the DC on the services provided to the beneficiaries. (DIPROs)