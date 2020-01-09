PPLAWC calls off bandh

YUPIA, Jan 8: The Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) on Wednesday called off its proposed 36-hour bandh, which had been scheduled to start on 9 January.

The decision came following a meeting between PPLAWC members, the Papum Pare district administration, and officers from the NEEPCO’s Pare Hydro Electric Project (PHEP).

The PPLAWC had announced the bandh against the NEEPCO authorities at various sites under the PHEP in Papum Pare district for failing to meet its demand for job regularization of 48 ITI contractual employees.

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, who convened the meeting here on Wednesday, advised the PPLAWC members to wait for the outcome of the PPLAWC’s proposed meeting with the NEEPCO authorities in Guwahati, Assam, on 10 January.

Terming the PPLAWC’s demands “genuine,” the DC assured its members that the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities for an amicable solution, based on the outcome of the proposed meet.

Earlier, PPLAWC general secretary Bengia Tada highlighted the demands of the committee. Head of Project, Dilip K Bhaishya, and Senior Manager of the PHEP, Rekhi Tana Tara, also spoke. (DIPRO)