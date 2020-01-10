311 schools in state lying defunct: Min

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 9: As many as 311 schools in Arunachal are lying defunct as per the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (U-DISE+) data of 2018-19, Education Minister Taba Tedir informed the assembly on Thursday.

In a written response to former chief minister Nabam Tuki, Tedir said this was due to “lack of infrastructure facilities in the remote areas” and “lack of students due to migration of parents towards the headquarters.”

There are 1300 primary schools, over 300 middle-level schools, 68 higher secondary schools, and 103 high schools in Arunachal, he said, referring to a report of the U-DISE.

The minister also stated that the state government has been providing stipends to the students of primary and upper primary schools “as per its policy.”

Last year, Tedir had said that his department would shut down the defunct schools and focus on strengthening the facilities in the ones that are currently running smoothly.

He had also said that the assets from these non-functional schools would be utilized for other purposes. (With PTI inputs)