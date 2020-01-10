APSCW urges GoAP to look into mental hospital’s requirements

ITANAGAR, Jan 9: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has requested the state government to look into the requirements of the mental hospital in Midpu, in Papum Pare district, saying the hospital has been facing shortage of medical officers (MO) and staff, besides shortage of water supply.

On Thursday, an APSCW team comprising its Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, Vice-Chairperson Hyomai Towsik, Member-Secretary Yame Higio and members Hoksum Ori, Techi Hunmai and Likha Joya inspected the mental hospital and interacted with the MO and the staff there.

The team was informed that the hospital has only two MOs and two multitasking staffers.

The officials also informed the team that the MO in charge had earlier submitted a memorandum to the health services director, seeking another MO and more multitasking staffers at the hospital.

The officials informed about the shortage of water supply, which they said has been causing much hardship to the medical team and the patients.

The APSCW team found that two female patients, one from Papikurung village in Monigaon circle, and another from Tagur village in Tato circle, both in Shi-Yomi district, are fit to be discharged, as per the letter of the health services director, but are still staying in the hospital.

During interaction with the patients, the team found that the families of both the patients have not visited them since the time they were admitted for treatment.

The APSCW has requested the family members to visit the patients at the mental hospital, and appealed to the district administration and NGOs of Shi-Yomi to trace out their families and reunite them.