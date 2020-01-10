Arunachal assembly adopts new logo

ITANAGAR, Jan 9: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Thursday adopted a new logo, reflecting the distinct identity and culture of the state.

Speaker PD Sona had circulated pictures of the new logo among the members of the house on Tuesday.

The new logo consists of the national emblem and foxtail orchid (Rhynchostylis retusa), the state flower.

The national emblem signifies the federal system of the Indian constitution, the foxtail orchid represents the state, its people and culture as a whole, and the blue colour denotes the autonomy of the assembly secretariat.

“The APLA is a distinct and key institution of the democratic setup. By considering its dignity and status, it has been felt necessary to redesign a distinctive and meaningful logo,” a statement in the assembly said.

“Therefore the existing logo of the APLA has been redesigned and amended suitably, which reflect the distinct identity and culture of the state,” the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated the speaker and the assembly secretariat for designing the new logo.

Senior Congress leaders Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, and BJP MLAs Lokam Tassar and Gabriel D Wangsu also lauded the initiative of the speaker. (PTI)