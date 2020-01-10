CM to review fact-finding committee report on TAH

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 9: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday informed that a meeting will be held between 20 and 21 January to review the report of the fact-finding committee inquiring into the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam.

Responding to a supplementary question from MLA Lokam Tassar during the assembly session regarding the compensation issues related to the TAH, Khandu said the government constituted the fact-finding committee to inquire into the matter “and the report has been submitted to the government.”

Regarding the compensation issues related to the Joram-Koloriang road, also raised by Tassar, the CM assured that the matter would also be discussed during the review meeting and resolved.

Khandu, who also holds the PWD portfolio, assured that transparency is being maintained, with the committee recording all its meetings with the public and also while taking measurements.

On the matter of payment of excess compensation, the CM informed the house that “notifications have been published and crores of rupees have been given back to the government.”

He assured to place the details in the budget session.

“The government is very serious and we will commence work soon,” he said, adding: “Packages 1 and 2 fall under Lower Subansiri district and the contractors have begun work, as per reports received.”

Responding to a supplementary question from MLA Nyato Rigia, the CM assured to hold talks with the DCs and the MLAs of the districts concerned regarding the formation of a committee to fast-track and monitor the progress of the Potin-Pangin stretch of the TAH.

The 407-km Potin-Pangin stretch is considered a lifeline for six districts of the state.

Khandu said the road project has been divided into nine packages and tenders have already been called.

“Packages 1, 2 and 7 have already been awarded, while Packages 3, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are being evaluated and expected to be awarded soon. The responsibility for maintenance will also be given to the contractor,” he added.

The TAH covers 1,559 kms and extends from Tawang in the western part to Kanubari in the eastern side of the state.