Five detained under LM Act

BOMDILA, Jan 10: Five defaulters were detained and 15 cases of violation under the Legal Metrology (LM) Act were made during surprise checks conducted by a team of officials at the markets in Bomdila, Kalaktang and Tenga, in West Kameng district, on Thursday.

The traders were charged for not verifying weight and measures, violating the packaged commodity rules, and selling expired goods. They were also booked for using stickers on packaged commodities, and not declaring the MRPs on packaged commodities.

The checking was carried out by a team comprising EAC Sang Khandu, DFCSO MK Chakroborty, LMCA Controller Hoktum Ori, and others. (DIPRO)