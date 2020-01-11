Sarok festival greetings

ITANAGAR, Jan 10: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Sarok festival of the Aka community.

“Sarok, though celebrated by the Akas of East Kameng, is an occasion for all people to come together and simply be happy. Let’s celebrate happiness and spread happiness across our beautiful state which is distinct for its diverse communities, traditions and cultures but take pride as Arunachalees,” the CM said in his message.

“Such occasions preserve, protect and promote the age-old good traditions and help in passing on the cultural heritage to the next generation. I am confident that in our fold, our elders and knowledgeable members are seized of their obligations to pass on the legacies inherited from our forebears to posterity with best narratives and in appropriate scientific context,” the governor said in his message. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)