GoAP formulating policy to streamline GBs’ appointment: CM

ITANAGAR, Jan 10: The state government is formulating a policy to streamline the appointment of gaon burahs (GB) and gaon buris, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question from BJP member Kento Rina during question hour, Khandu said the general administration department has prepared the policy, which is to be approved by the government.

“We will soon call an all-party meeting to discuss on the policy and for vetting before approving it,” the chief minister said.

Terming the GB institution an important organisation in the state, Khandu said “a GB controls 50 households or 100 members in a village.”

Participating in the discussion, BJP member Gabriel D Wangsu suggested to the government to appoint gaon buris in many areas in the state.

The GB institution in the state was introduced under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, so as to ensure that a vast majority of disputes and cases, both civil and criminal, were adjudicated in accordance with the prevailing traditional codes of the tribal communities. (PTI)