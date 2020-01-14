Edn dept urged to shift college to permanent site

ITANAGAR, Jan 13: A delegation of the Alumni Association GHSS, Daporijo has submitted a representation to the directors of secondary education (DSE) and higher & technical education (DHTE), urging them to shift the government degree college in Daporijo, in Upper Subansiri district, from its temporary location in the government higher secondary school (GHSS) campus to its permanent site in Jeram village, citing “acute space shortage” as the reason behind seeking relocation of the college.

Meeting with DSE Gania Leij and DHTE Tayek Talom in the capital on Monday, the alumni team informed them that the construction of the infrastructure for the college in Jeram is “too slow,” and sought its expeditious completion.

The team also informed that the GHSS has only 16 teachers for 2340 students, as against the 59 teachers required to maintain the teacher-student ratio.

The former students requested the directors to post teachers to fill up the vacant posts, as well as create additional posts of postgraduate teachers and trained graduate teachers. It also sought the posting of a permanent vice-principal and laboratory staff at the school.

The alumni said they had to “hire six teachers to meet the exigency as a temporary measure.”

The association later informed in a press release that the DHTE assured to write to the principal of the college in Daporijo and ask him to speed up the construction work at the college’s permanent site.

The education secretary and the DSE also assured to post subject teachers in March this year for Upper Subansiri district, it said.

The alumni were led by the association’s chairman Dosh Dasi, RWD Additional Secretary Repo Ronya, APST Station Superintendent Tuter Dulom, PWD SE Dube Dulom, former MLA Larbin Nasi, advocate Kani Nada Maling, public leader Rudang Sindhu, and Yadam Timba Sindhu.